Days after mother and son are killed, fire breaks out again at same apartment complex

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - There was another fire Thursday afternoon at the same apartment complex where a mother and her young son died in a fire Sunday morning.
Luckily, no one was injured in Thursday’s blaze, but it did take place just a couple buildings away from the other deadly fire.
Louisville Fire was called out to the Douglas Park Apartments just before noon and found another apartment on fire. The people inside were able to escape.
Twenty-six firefighters got the latest fire out in about 15 minutes. Fire officials said it was a bit unusual to be called back to the same place where a 23-year-old mother and her 3-year-old son died Sunday morning. Passersby could see the two burned-out buildings near each other on the same row.
A cause for Thursday’s fire and the deadly one still haven’t been determined as the investigation continues. A woman who works next door to the complex told WAVE 3 News that she noticed what smelled like an electrical fire all morning, but fire officials said there was nothing to confirm that yet.
Louisville Fire Lt. Col Michael Hendrickson told WAVE 3 News there was no reason to think people were trying to stay warm due to the cold temperatures.
“Everything was operating,” Hendrickson said.
The Karen Community of Louisville set up a Gofundme account to raise money for the funeral of the woman and child who died, and to help her husband and other child who survived.
That woman is identified by the Karen Community as Naw Heh Nay Wah, 23, and her youngest son, Saw Lah kpaw Baw, 3.
