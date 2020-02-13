Farm to your table: The path of your Valentine’s Day flowers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Just in case you forgot Valentine's Day is Friday! Some of you may be scrambling for plans while others have UPS working in overdrive to get your deliveries in on time.
UPS calls Valentine’s Day the second peak after Christmas.
Many people will send their loved one flowers. UPS plans to move more than 88 million flowers through its American facilities for Valentine’s Day.
Deanna Edwards has been unloading Valentine’s gifts for 10 years. She said lovers start sending each other gifts as early as a week prior and late birds try to squeeze their affection even a week after the 14th.
Edwards said the stressful part during the month of love is making sure all the boxes get out on time. She said she unloads a truckload of 2,000 packages and everything has to be out in two days.
“We’re used to it now this time of year,” Edwards said. “We get candy flowers, roses, candy apples. We don’t really get unique items. Sometimes a candy apples come open they look really good we want to eat them but we don’t. Flower come open they smell good, but it’s pretty normal.”
UPS says there’s a 24 to 48 hour period between a flower being out on a farm and your table. All flowers pass through its Miami facility, which is five basketball courts large and refrigerated. More than 560,000 flowers will go through the Louisville facility. If you haven’t ordered gifts or flowers yet.
UPS says you still have time to save yourself and the holiday you can still overnight your gifts to your special someone.
