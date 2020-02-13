Fiery train derailment hospitalizes two in Pike County

DRAFFIN, Ky. (WAVE) – A mud and rockslide in Eastern Kentucky is to blame for a fiery train derailment in Pike County.
“Just before 7 a.m., Post 9 was notified of a train derailment involving a southbound CSX train,” a KSP press release said. “The derailment was caused by a large mud and rockslide on the tracks.”
Multiple cars derailed onto the banks of the Russell Fork of the Big Sandy River near the community of Draffin.
“The train consisted of three locomotives, 96 loaded ethanol cars, and two loaded sand cars,” a statement from CSX said. “The safety of the surrounding community, first responders and our crew is our top priority. CSX has confirmed a total of five railcars derailed, including four ethanol tanks and one sand car.”
Two CSX crew members climbed out of a derailed engine to safety. CSX said they were hospitalized for observation.
Kentucky State Police said the fires were contained and were not a threat to the public.
The NTSB is investigating.
