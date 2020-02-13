Fire strikes apartment complex where 2 died on Sunday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Fire crews fought a blaze in an apartment complex in Louisville’s Southside neighborhood that was the scene of a deadly fire five days ago.
At 11:48 a.m., Louisville firefighters were called to the Douglas Park Apartments in the 200 block of Douglas Park. The area is near the intersection of 1st St. and Woodlawn Ave.
RELATED STORY: Two dead in Southside neighborhood apartment fire
The first crews arrived to find heavy fire on the third floor of one of the buildings.
No injuries have been reported.
Just after midnight Feb. 9, a woman and child died in a fire that broke out in a first floor apartment. A man another child living in the apartment were able to escape.
The cause of that fire has not been released.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.