FORECAST: Cloudy, cold with flurries

- FLASH FLOOD WATCH until 7 AM EST for Marion, Washington, Adair, Green & Taylor Counties (KY)
- FRIDAY AM: Wind chills of 4 to 10 above expected
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After the rain and light snow move out this morning, clouds remain throughout the day.
Temperatures sit in the 30s today; wind chills this afternoon dip into the 20s.
Flurries remain possible across the region.
Tonight will be downright frigid as temperatures plummet into the teens. Clouds gradually decrease overnight into early Friday morning.
It will be a cold Valentine’s Day with wind chills in the morning in the single digits and low teens. By the afternoon much more sunshine is expected as temperatures struggle to warm to near freezing.
Friday night will be cold once again with lows in the teens and low 20s.
Saturday features a mix of sun and clouds. Southerly winds will push highs into the 40s. Clouds increase Saturday night as lows fall into the 30s.
River flooding will be the focus for the weekend with both the upper & lower gauges of the Ohio River forecast to climb above flood stage.
