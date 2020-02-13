FORECAST: Drizzle transitions to flurries on Thursday

- Cold blast arrives Thursday night into Friday morning
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Rain easing has allowed the Flash Flood Watch to expire. We’ve picked up over an inch of rain in Louisville. Now, expect areas of drizzle overnight as lows stay in the 30s.
Gusty winds Thursday will usher in colder air. Wind chill values dip into the 20s by the afternoon. A few light snow showers and flurries will add to the winter feel. The coldest air of the next 10 days arrives Thursday night into Friday.
You can expect lows in the teens and wind chills in the single digits by early Friday. Happy Valentine’s Day! Our weather will be far from lovely. Early morning wind chills in the teens expected. Clouds will decrease through the morning leaving us with a mostly sunny afternoon on Valentine’s Day. Despite the sunshine, it will stay cold.
The long-range river forecast shows the potential for the Ohio River to reach into Minor Flood late next week. This, of course, depends on the predicted rainfall verifying.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.