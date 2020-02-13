FORECAST: Evening flurries possible

- FRIDAY MORNING: Wind chill factor of 3 to 10 above
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Skies stay cloudy through the evening as another cold front approaches. We’ll notice a few snow/sleet showers possible as the front passes.
Temperatures tumble into the teens by early Friday. Are you ready for this? Some sunshine expected for Valentine’s Day! Morning lows will be in the teens for most. During the afternoon temperatures will top out near freezing. Headed out to celebrate... take the winter coat. We’re back in the 20s Friday evening.
Overnight we’re cold once again with lows in the teens and lower 20s. Saturday features a mix of sun and clouds. Southerly winds will push highs into the 40s.
Upper and lower gauges of the Ohio River expected to creep into a minor flood stage by the weekend into next week. Long-range forecasts bring additional rainfall to the region next Tuesday.
