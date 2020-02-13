FORECAST: Rain increases this afternoon with heavy rainfall toward sunset

- FRIDAY AM: Wind chills of 4 to 10 above expected
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Windy and colder as we head into Thursday afternoon. A few snow flurries or even snow showers may develop. Temperatures will ease back into the mid 30s by mid afternoon.
Tonight will be downright frigid as temperatures plummet into the teens. Clouds gradually decrease overnight into early Friday morning.
It will be a cold Valentine's Day with wind chills in the morning in the single digits and low teens. By the afternoon much more sunshine is expected as temperatures struggle to warm to near freezing.
Friday night will be cold once again with lows in the teens and low 20s.
River flooding will be the focus for the weekend with both the upper & lower gauges of the Ohio River forecast to climb above flood stage.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.