Fort Knox commanding general: Post ‘best fit’ for Army headquarters

FORT KNOX, Ky. (WAVE) – The commanding general at Fort Knox is discussing the Army post’s growth following the announcement it will be the new home of the Army’s Fifth Corps headquarters.
Major General John Evans leads the U.S. Army Cadet Command. He told WAVE 3 News Fort Knox was the best fit for the new unit because it has space and facilities ready to take on the load.
“This will give us an operational headquarters that will allow us to work with our European allies,” Major General Evans said. “And as forces are needed, for contingencies there should they arise, we have an operational corps that will continue that responsibility and obligation.”
He also added the post has great schools for military families.
The three-star general that commands the Fifth Corps will be one of only four three-star generals in the entire Army.
