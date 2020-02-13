Jeremy Roenick won’t return to NBC Sports after suspension

On the podcast, Roenick discussed a vacation to Portugal with his wife and Tappen where he made repeated references to the NBC Sports anchor’s appearance and joked about the possibility of the three of them having sex together. Later in the interview, Roenick called Sharp “so beautiful” and said: “I’d have to think about it if he asked me. ... I wouldn’t say no right away” and then seemed to contrast Sharp’s appearance with his and Carter’s.