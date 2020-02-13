$500K bond set for suspect in E. Caldwell St. murder

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The man charged with the shooting death of a woman in the Old Louisville neighborhood has been arraigned.
Jaylin Tyice Bell, 24, of Louisville, is charged with murder, gun possession by a felon and tampering with evidence.
Bell is charged with the December 6, 2019 shooting death of Kayla Hunter-Purcell, 21, in the 100 block of E. Caldwell St.
The arrest report for Bell states that Hunter-Purcell and two other women were at the Caldwell St. location because of an argument that started in Instagram. Bell came there and got into an argument with Hunter-Purcell.
As Hunter-Purcell attempted to get out of Bell’s car, he tried to grab a gun she had near her waistband. Hunter-Purcell told Bell to stop because the weapon was loaded, but Bell kept pulling at it until the weapon fired, according to his arrest report. The round struck Hunter-Purcell in the chest.
The court entered a not guilty plea for Bell at his arraignment and appointed a public defender to represent him. Bell’s next court date is scheduled for February 24.
Bell, a convicted felon on federal probation, is being held ona $500,000 cash bond at Louisville Metro Corrections.
