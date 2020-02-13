Latest Indiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

FETAL REMAINS-DOCTOR
Fetal remains found at Illinois properties buried in Indiana
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — More than 2,000 sets of fetal remains found last year at the suburban Chicago garage of one of the Midwest's most prolific abortion doctors have been buried at an Indiana cemetery. Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill presided over a service following Wednesday's burial, telling about 100 people who gathered that the remains' discovery was “horrifying to anyone with normal sensibilities.” The 2,411 sets of fetal remains were found in a garage and a car owned by Dr. Ulrich Klopfer after he died in September. Hill said that Klopfer had “ghoulishly packed up" the remains and stored them at his properties.
Seymour police officers charged with ghost employment
SEYMOUR, Ind. (AP) — A former southern Indiana police chief and one of his top officers face ghost employment and other charges for allegedly working other jobs while on duty. Indiana State Police say former Seymour Police Chief William Abbott and Capt. Carl Lamb also were arrested Wednesday on official misconduct and theft charges. Police say a four-month investigation determined Abbott while on-duty also was paid by a hospital to schedule off-duty officers to provide security. It also found Lamb, while on duty, was paid by a security company to schedule off-duty officers to work in a highway construction zone. Both men were released from jail on bond.
Governor signs bill delaying penalties from new Indiana exam
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana schools and teachers won’t face any penalties from lower student scores on the state’s new ILEARN standardized exam under a proposal that's been signed into law. The bill signed Wednesday by Gov. Eric Holcomb grants a two-year delay on schools receiving a lower A-F state rating based on scores from the 2019 or 2020 ILEARN exams. The delay comes after fewer than half of Indiana students met expected achievement levels when the exam was first given in the spring of 2019. Holcomb says the delay will ensure that students, teachers and schools have the time they need to successfully adjust to the new exam.
Suit: Woman was unfairly fired after prosecutor's advances
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — A former employee of the Vanderburgh County prosecutor’s office is suing the county prosecutor, alleging that he handcuffed her, displayed a handgun and prevented her from leaving a hotel room after she rejected his advances. Attorneys for Samantha Merideth filed the federal lawsuit on Feb. 7, naming Prosecutor Nick Hermann and the southwestern Indiana county as defendants. It alleges that Hermann retaliated against her after the alleged hotel incident and unfairly fired her last year. She's seeking a jury trial and unspecified damages. Hermann says in a statement that he denies making advances toward Merideth and "adamantly” disagrees with her account of their interaction.
Virginia woman accused of abducting 4 kids found in Indiana
PLAINFIELD, Ind. (AP) — Authorities in Indiana say a Virginia woman accused of abducting her four children and leading authorities on a nationwide chase for several months was apprehended. Melody Bannister of Henrico, Virginia, was arrested at an Indiana gas station on Wednesday. Her children were found safe inside her car and were taken by the Indiana Department of Child Services. Virginia authorities began investigating Bannister in June 2019 after she accused a family member of abusing her children. Authorities say the accusations were baseless and Bannister lost custody of the children. Bannister refused to give up the children, though, and led authorities on a chase through at least eight states.
Buttigieg lands black South Carolina lawmaker's endorsement
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Democratic presidential contender Pete Buttigieg is picking up his first endorsement among South Carolina’s black lawmakers as attention in the early voting contest turns toward more diverse states. Buttigieg‘s campaign announced Wednesday that the former South Bend, Indiana, mayor would be receiving backing from state Rep. JA Moore, a Democrat from Charleston. Moore is a first-term lawmaker who initially backed California Sen. Kamala Harris last year, frequently appearing on cable networks to advocate for her candidacy. Moore calls Buttigieg the best remaining candidate suited to defeat President Donald Trump in the November general election. Moore cites Buttigieg's strong performances in last week's Iowa caucuses and Tuesday’s New Hampshire primary.
Gospel of Matthew's message rings loudly for some 2020 Dems
NEW YORK (AP) — As Democrats running for president this year display increasing fluency with faith in their courtship of religious voters, one particular biblical passage is getting name-checked often: Matthew 25 and its exhortation to treat “the least of these" with kindness. Both Pete Buttigieg and Elizabeth Warren have prominently discussed the message of Matthew 25's calls to help the needy as they discuss the role their faith plays in setting their agenda. Matthew 25 isn't a new fixture in the Democratic faith dictionary, but its power as a statement of values is giving it new currency as the party vies to undercut the power of President Donald Trump 's conservative evangelical base.
