Mother, 2 young daughters missing from Milwaukee

(WAVE) – The Milwaukee Police Department needs the public’s help in finding two young girls and their mother.
Camaria Banks, 4, Zanity Ivery, 5, and their mom, Amarah Banks, 26, were last seen early Saturday morning around 1 a.m. in Milwaukee, according to a report by NBC-affiliate station WTMJ.
Amarah is described as 5 feet tall and 130 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.
Camaria is two feet five inches tall, 50 pounds with brown eyes and long braided black hair. She was last seen wearing a blue coat with stars, white pants, and a Lion King shirt.
Zanity is also two feet five inches tall, 50 pounds with brown eyes and long black hair. She was seen wearing a shirt with her brother’s face on it with a black coat.
Call the Milwaukee Police Department at (414) 935-7405 or dial 911 if you have any information on their whereabouts.
