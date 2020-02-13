Norton unveils $22-million upgrade of neo-natal ICU

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The newly-renovated neo-natal intensive care unit was unveiled Thursday at Norton Children's Hospital.
The reveal was the culmination of a five-phase, $22-million project to update the NICU into a more family-centered atmosphere.
It now features private rooms with TVs, rocking chairs, and a sleep bench.
The Johnson family spent a lot of time in the former NICU.
Eleven-year-old twins Riley and Landon were born premature at 30 weeks. Their parents spent six weeks in the NICU before a scare sent Riley back for treatment for bacterial meningitis.
“It’s such a family envrionment here,” their father, Kyle Johnson, said. “Like I said, I saw one of the nurses and a couple of staff here who were here 10, 11 years ago. And just the immediate ... how fortunate we are to live in a town that has the level of care and ... the concern.”
Both twins are now healthy.
With 101 beds, Norton’s NICU is one of the largest in the country.
