Notre Dame Academy helps families after abrupt daycare closure

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After a Louisville daycare shut down last week, a local school stepped up to help families in need of childcare.
The staff at Notre Dame Academy said it learned last Friday about 20 students, who depended on Highland Park Christian Church Daycare on St. Andrews Church Road for afterschool services, would need a place to go after school Monday.
Assistant Principal Ashley Titus said a temporary afterschool club was created for students to give parents time to plan their childcare options. Administrators and teachers banned together and decided to donate their time by staying later each day with the students.
Teachers donated snacks and games on a volunteer basis.
“This community, that’s what we do," Titus said. "This is one great example of our teachers stepping up. But there are a million more of, not only teachers but students, parents, staff, anytime anybody needs anything. That’s what’s so special about this community.”
WAVE 3 News called Highland Park Christian Church Daycare for information on its closure; the person who answered said it shut down for financial reasons.
