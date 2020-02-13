Police: 3 men arrested after ditching stolen car, running inside Jefferson Mall

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A Tuesday police chase started at the Jefferson-Bullitt County line and ended inside the Jefferson Mall in Louisville.
LMPD reports the pursuit started on Mud Lane and took officers into Okolona. The three men involved crashed the stolen car they were in before running inside the mall.
All three men were caught.
Two of the three suspects were treated for minor injuries.
One of the suspects, Jessie Cottrell, appeared in court on Wednesday morning. The other two suspects have not been named.
Cottrell was booking into LMDC. He is facing a long list of charges including wanton endangerment, evading police, reckless driving, criminal mischief, operating a vehicle on a suspended or revoked license, receiving stolen property and felony escape.
His bond is set at $100,000 cash.
