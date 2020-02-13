Rockslide caused fiery train derailment in Pike County, CSX says

ELKHORN CITY, Ky. (WKYT) - Crews are on the scene of a fiery train derailment in Pike County.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the train derailed Thursday morning outside Elkhorn City, just across the river from US 460 in the Ratliff Bottom area.
According to CSX, the train hit a rockslide causing two engines and multiple cars to derail into the Big Sandy River, near Pond Creek Rd.
CSX says two crew members were able to get out of the derailed engine and make it to shore. They were taken to an area hospital and we're told they are in "pretty good condition."
We’re told the train had 96 cars loaded with ethanol, a hazardous material used to make things like gasoline.
CSX says one of the engines and multiple cars ended up on fire.
The area has been evacuated as a precaution, but transportation officials say US 460 is not closed because the derailment is on the other side of the river.
However, state police are asking people to avoid the area as much as possible.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.