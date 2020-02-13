SnowTALK! Thursday Edition

We will continue to monitor the river levels in the area. Many are or will soon level out. The rain outlook for next week will determine if that “fall” is slowed down or not.
Otherwise, the weather in the short-term will be about the cold blast moving in. Bitter wind chills overnight into early Friday. A few snow flurries or snow showers will be possible.
The good news is that at least the sun will come out for Friday :)
The weekend looks quiet overall.
Next week looks active and complex. Multiple waves will pass through the region with some modified Arctic air dropping down as well. This will lead to some wild modeling forecasts, so use caution.
Just know winter isn’t done just yet.
