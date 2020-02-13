Southern Indiana man fatally struck by semi on I-75 in Rockcastle County

MOUNT VERNON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man was hit and killed by a tractor-trailer early Thursday morning.
The crash happened on Interstate 75 in Rockcastle County near the 63-mile marker, close to Renfro Valley.
Kentucky State Police identified the victim as Joshua Spillman, 33, of Clarksville, Indiana. It's unclear what he was doing on the interstate.
One lane of I-75 northbound was closed for a few hours because of the crash.
The driver of the semi was not charged.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.