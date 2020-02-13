Special needs teacher accused of headbutting student

HANOVER, Ind. (WAVE) - Indiana State Police have arrested a special needs teacher from Southwestern High School in Hanover on charges that she committed battery against a student on two different occasions.
Catherine Davis, 39, of Madison, Indiana, is charged with two counts of battery and two counts of neglect of a dependent.
The investigation began on December after ISP said Davis got into an altercation twice with a 14-year-old student on December 16. The first incident occurred in the shcool cafeteria during which Davis allegedly headbutted the student. Later that day, investigators say Davis pulled the student to the cafeteria floor after food was spilled.
A warrant was issued for Davis on Wednesday. She was taken into custody this morning and booked into the Jefferson County Jail in Madison.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.