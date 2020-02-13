8 students from same high school hospitalized in last 4 days

MADISON, Ind. (WAVE) - Eight students from an area high school have been hospitalized in recent days.
Madison Consolidated High School issued a statement about the matter on Thursday:
“In the last four days, there have been 8 students transported to the ER with similar symptoms which included: elevated heart rate, dilated pupils, fluctuated breath patterns, some limpness or in some cases a loss of consciousness.”
The statement also indicated that “confirmed evidence” of vaping has been found, but there’s been no confirmation that that is what is causing the illnesses.
The school said it is working with several health and law-enforcement agencies to figure out what is happening, adding that school resource officers are leading the “high-priority” internal investigation.
The school has increased its on-site nursing staff for the time being.
