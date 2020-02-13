Suspect in dating app robbery setup arrested for shooting at car in Radcliff

RADCLIFF, Ky. (WAVE) – A wanted man was arrested Tuesday morning after police say he shot at a vehicle several times in Radcliff.
It reportedly happened at the intersection of Lincoln Trail Boulevard and Bill Street.
Torrian Boles, 18, was arrested at an apartment complex and is facing multiple felony charges.
He was also wanted in connection to a robbery of a Radcliff home a month ago. Investigators say that crime involved a woman who came to the home for a date set up on social media.
The family was then robbed and injured in a scuffle when a gunman broke open the door.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.