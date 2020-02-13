Suspect in deadly multi-county narcotic investigation arrested in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A man suspected in a deadly narcotics investigating spanning multiple counties was taken into custody in Louisville.
Police located Davis Dixon, 46, at a hotel in the 300 block of East Gaulbert Avenue on Wednesday. When detectives approached Dixon, they said he stuffed heroin and meth in the passenger seat of a vehicle.
According to Dixon’s arrest slip, detectives believe Dixon “has sold heroin causing the death of several subjects.”
Another man, Joseph Sowards, 37, was driving Dixon. An arrest slip states when detectives approached Sowards he was in possession of heroin, meth, marijuana and cocaine.
Dixon and Sowards were booked into Louisville Metro Department of Corrections.
Dixon was charged with trafficking and failure to appear on a citation for a misdemeanor.
Sowards was charged with trafficking.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.