Suspect involved in June 2019 arson arrested

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After an investigation that lasted eight months, an arrest has been made in an arson case in which a homemade bomb was used.
The suspect, Ryan Flanagan, 27, was taken into custody last night by Louisville Metro Arson Bureau investigators. He is charged with one count of complicity to arson and two counts of wanton endangerment.
The fire happened around 4:15 a.m. June 9 at a home in the 1200 block of Homeview Drive. Arson investigators say it was started by someone who placed a homemade incendiary device on the back porch of a home and lit it. Metro Arson said the device blew out windows on the back door and started fires inside and outside the of the home.
Flanagan's arrest report says he was in a vehicle that was seen driving past the home several times before the fire. security video shows a man in the vehicle got out and and to the home shortly before the fire occurred.
Flanagan was booked into Louisville Metro Corrections. Bond was set at $100,000 cash.
