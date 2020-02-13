Teachers no longer penalized for lower ILEARN scores

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WAVE) – Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb signed a law Wednesday regarding the state's new ILEARN standardized testing.
Under the new law, schools and teachers won’t face any penalties from lower student scores.
The measure allows a two-year delay in schools receiving a lower A-through-F state rating based on scores from the 2019 or 2020 ILEARN exams.
The delay comes after fewer than half of Indiana students met expected achievement levels when the exam was first given in the spring of 2019.
