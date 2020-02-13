TRAFFIC ALERT: Stretch of Lexington Road closing Monday until April

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville drivers are being reminded of an important traffic heads-up.
A stretch of Lexington Road will be shut down for weeks as part of a Louisville Water Company project.
Beginning Monday, all lanes of Lexington Road will be closed between Grinstead Drive and Stilz Avenue. Crews have been replacing a water main in that area.
“It is a tricky situation,” Louisville Water Company spokeswoman Kelley Dearing-Smith said. “It is a very tight situation. So the update from Louisville Water is that we’re going to do something that’s going to cause a lot of inconveience for folks, and we’re going to admit that right up front.”
The stretch of Lexington Road is expected to reopen in April. East-side drivers looking to head west could use Frankfort Avenue or Interstate 64, among other options.
This is the final phase of the Water Company’s 26-million dollar Eastern Parkway project.
