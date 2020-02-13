5 UofL shoots 3-24 from three, falls 64-58 at Georgia Tech

(WAVE) - #5 UofL fell behind 12-2 and never led as Georgia Tech beat the Cards 64-58, ending UofL’s 10 game winning streak.
Jose Alvarado led the Yellow Jackets with a game-high 18 points.
The only Card in double figures was Malik Williams. He finished with 16 points and 8 rebounds.
Samuell Williamson’s three with under two minutes to play in the first half was UofL’s first of the game and got them within 31-26 at the half.
Williams then drilled one, followed by a Ryan McMahon three to get the Cards within 50-49 with under five minutes left in the game.
UofL appeared to tie the game with 1:33 left when Moses Wright smacked away a David Johnson drive. The officials reviewed the play for a goal tend, but ruled that Wright blocked the shot before it hit the backboard.
Johnson kept the Cards alive with some clutch free throws and then was fouled on a drive with 26.4 seconds left. He made the shot and the free throw to make it 57-56 Georgia Tech.
It was 59-58 when Tech’s Jordan Usher hit one of two free throws with 13.5 seconds remaining. Johnson fouled out on the play that put Usher at the line. Usher’s second free throw went in, increasing their advantage to 60-58.
Fresh Kimble let the in bounds pass roll to mid court, but lost his footing on the drive and turned the ball over.
Georgia Tech went 4-for-4 from the line to close out the win. Cards leading scorer Jordan Nwora scored a season low two points.
The Yellow Jackets improve to 12-13, 6-8 in the ACC. UofL falls 21-4, 12-2.
The Cards visit Clemson (12-12, 6-8) on Saturday at 4 p.m.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.