3 adults, 7 children escape house fire

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Three adults and seven children were able to escape when their home caught on fire Friday morning.
The fire was reported around 5:50 a.m. in the 1300 block of Earl Avenue. When firefighters arrived, they found heavy smoke and fire coming from the home. Louisville Fire and Rescue Major Bobby Cooper said it took 25 firefighters 20 minutes to get the fire under control.
Cooper said a lit candle near combustibles in a bedroom started the fire.
The family was alerted by smoke detectors.
No injuries were reported.
The Kentuckiana Red Cross is assisting the victims.
Cooper encouraged people to check their smoke alarms. Homeowners in the urban service district can call 311 to request a free smoke detector and have it installed in their home.
