Alley Cat Advocates get help in mission to control pet population

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A new facility on Newburg Road will help Alley Cat Advocates advance its mission to control the pet population and the number of stray and feral cats in the Louisville area.
The Karen and Hoyt Little Community Cat Complex will allow the group to have a spay-neuter clinic, medical space, and administrative offices under one roof for the first time in the group’s 21-year history.
It will allow Alley Cat Advocates to help more strays than ever before.
The expansion also helps solidify a longtime partnership with Louisville Metro Animal Services.
