Behind the Forecast: Dangers of flash and river flooding

Flash floods usually occur within six hours of the immediate cause. Heavy rain, ice or debris jams, and dam or levee failure can cause flash flooding. The most common cause of flash flooding is excessive rainfall from multiple thunderstorms tracking over an area or slow-moving storms. Flash flooding is an issue in cities because asphalt and concrete don't allow water to seep into the soil. Water can also quickly runoff hilly or mountainous areas since water travels faster downhill.