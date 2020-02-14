Beshear announces grants for multiple projects in eastern Kentucky

(WAVE) - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear awarded grants Friday to several counties in eastern Kentucky.
Beshear set aside $2.4 million for a regional airport in Morehead, and $250,000 for a trail system there.
But the focus was on healthcare. With rural hospitals closing, the state is stepping in with millions in aid.
Our Lady of Bellefonte Hospital, in Russell, announced it is shutting its doors in September, laying off hundreds of people.
“If that last waiver the last governor had tried to push through had gone through, we would have seen widespread even more closures throughout Kentucky,” Beshear said. “We are investing and reinvesting in healthcare because everybody should be able to take their parents and their kids to see a doctor when they are sick, and they should be able to do that in their community.”
In total, $3 million in grants was awarded across eastern Kentucky.
