Beshear’s power to select state transportation secretary in jeopardy with new bill
A Kentucky House bill aims would limit transportation secretary candidates for Gov. Beshear to choose from to a list submitted by a newly created board. (Source: transportation.ky.gov)
By Shellie Sylvestri | February 13, 2020 at 10:07 PM EST - Updated February 13 at 10:07 PM

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) – The Republican-led Kentucky Senate Transportation Committee has approved a bill to rein in Democratic Governor Andy Beshear's power to select the state's transportation secretary.

It would limit the secretary candidates to a list submitted by a newly created board. The board members would be appointed by the governor from a list of nominations submitted by influential business and government groups.

The proposal has drawn immediate pushback from Gov. Beshear.

The bill now goes to the full Senate.

