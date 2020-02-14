Beshear’s power to select state transportation secretary in jeopardy with new bill

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) – The Republican-led Kentucky Senate Transportation Committee has approved a bill to rein in Democratic Governor Andy Beshear's power to select the state's transportation secretary.
It would limit the secretary candidates to a list submitted by a newly created board. The board members would be appointed by the governor from a list of nominations submitted by influential business and government groups.
The proposal has drawn immediate pushback from Gov. Beshear.
The bill now goes to the full Senate.
