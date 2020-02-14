Cause of 2nd fire at Douglas Park Apartments released

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Arson investigators say a fire that damaged an apartment building in Louisville’s Southside neighborhood was due to cooking.
The fire broke out around 11:50 a.m. yesterday in a multi-family building of the Douglas Park Apartments in the 200 block of Douglas Park. Major Bobby Cooper, a Louisville Division of Fire spokesman, said arriving firefighters found a large amount of fire coming from the top floor of the three story building.
Arson investigators determined the fire started in the kitchen and was caused by unattended cooking. Cooper said the occupants were in the next room and were alerted by smoke detectors. Everyone was able to get out on their own and there were no injuries. The fire was under control in 15 minutes.
The building sustained heavy damage from smoke and fire. residents are being assisted by teh American Red Cross.
This fire was the second in five days at Douglas Park Apartments. On Sunday, a woman and child died when another unit caught fire. Cooper said the cause of that deadly fire is still under investigation, but they have no reason to believe the two fires are related.
