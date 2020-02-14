Celebrating Valentine’s Day with Mr. Valentine and his longtime lover

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Many people dream of finding that special someone to share life’s memories and moments. And Valentine’s Day celebrates the lucky ones! But one Richmond couple may be the luckiest of them all because for them every day is like Valentine’s Day. Gray Valentine makes sure to visit his love Rhonda as much as possible.
They've been together 32 years, but they're not married.
"Hell no, I don't want to be tied down," said Rhonda.
The two met in church.
“I’ve been stuck ever since,” said Rhonda.
Rhonda is now 79 years old and Gray turns 79 this year. As time has changed, a few other things have needed to change too. Rhonda needed to move into the Virginia Home permanently in 2004 after she needed more care than she could get at home.
"I'd sometimes be here 7 days a week," said Gray.
All these years - a hip replacement, and a pacemaker later - he’s driven by his caretaker as much as possible.
So while they might not be Mr. and Mrs., he'll always be her Mr. Valentine.
With plenty of love and time to give.
"You're my little Valentine," said Gray.
