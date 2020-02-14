Cellar Door Chocolates forced to close because of debt

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Valentine's Day came a little too late for one popular chocolatier.
Cellar Door Chocolates was ordered to close after a court ruled that the three stores must shut down because the business is more than $700,000 in debt.
The debt consists of taxes, fees and penalties.
The Kentucky Department of Revenue filed the suit last year. And last week, a judge ruled in its favor, clearing the way for law enforcement to close down the three locations -- South Fourth Street, North 13th Street and inside Butchertown Market.
As of 2:30 p.m. Friday, Cellar Door’s website and Facebook made no mention of the closures. The stores can re-open once the debt is paid.
