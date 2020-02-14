Cellar Door Chocolates forced to close because of debt

Cellar Door Chocolates forced to close because of debt
Cellar Door was ordered to close its three Louisville locations until it can pay its more than $700,000 debt to the state. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
By John P. Wise | February 14, 2020 at 2:33 PM EST - Updated February 14 at 2:33 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Valentine's Day came a little too late for one popular chocolatier.

Cellar Door Chocolates was ordered to close after a court ruled that the three stores must shut down because the business is more than $700,000 in debt.

The debt consists of taxes, fees and penalties.

The Kentucky Department of Revenue filed the suit last year. And last week, a judge ruled in its favor, clearing the way for law enforcement to close down the three locations -- South Fourth Street, North 13th Street and inside Butchertown Market.

As of 2:30 p.m. Friday, Cellar Door’s website and Facebook made no mention of the closures. The stores can re-open once the debt is paid.

Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.