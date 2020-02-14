Flooding, freezing tempatures create potentially dangerous conditions

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Flooding is continuing to cause trouble for some across WAVE Country.
Pair that with the bitter cold and the situation has gotten more dangerous.
It could all affect people if they’re headed to downtown Louisville this weekend. The intersection at Fourth Street and River Road has already been closed, and officials are monitoring things at Third Street, adding it may close Friday evening.
From New Albany up to downtown Louisville, the Ohio River has been rising.
“We’re keeping an eye on that,” Metro Public Works spokesman Salvador Melendez said. “We’re in communication with MSD and the McAlpine Locks and Dam system.”
Pumps are running in Kentucky and Indiana.
Melendez said the rigid temperature has turned small puddles into sheets of ice.
“So, they transition from just identifying them as possible hazard areas to dangerous areas because of slipping accidents or just a slick, icy road,” he said.
Melendez said salt is being used to treat those spots.
Farther up the river, other places used to flooding are seeing it again this year.
“Definitely the river is really nerve-wracking,” John Varanese, the owner and executive chef at River House, said. “Last year, unfortunately, it shut us down this week. So, almost had this repeat again, but we look at our forecast every day.”
Varanese said Valentine’s Day is huge for the restaurant. He said he wants people to know the river outlook is improving, and he’s still open for business this weekend.
“We know we’re good,” Varanese said. “We’re good for (Friday night). We’re good for Saturday. We’ll keep an eye on Sunday. We’re letting our guests know 24 hours in advance because we want to make sure everybody is safe, but we’re open for business.”
Melendez said if drivers want to keep up with closures, a department within Public Works updates the Waze app. So, people can learn about conditions instantly.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.