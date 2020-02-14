FORECAST: Clear & cold, perfect snuggling weather for Valentine’s Day!

Under a clear sky Friday expect temperatures in the 20s, falling into the teens overnight. (Source: Guille Pozzi)
By Kevin Harned | February 14, 2020 at 5:42 AM EST - Updated February 14 at 6:02 PM

WEATHER HEADLINES:

  • River levels continue to rise

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - You’ll want to include the winter coat in your Valentine’s Day attire if you are headed out this evening. Under a clear sky expect temperatures in the 20s, falling into the teens overnight.

We’ll be off to another very cold start Saturday. However, a rapid warm-up is expected with temperatures soaring into the mid to upper 40s - 50s for a few by afternoon. Clouds increase Saturday night as lows fall into the 30s.

We can’t rule out a sprinkle or flurry by sunrise Sunday. Clouds continue to increase Sunday with a slight shower chance. Most will stay dry as temperatures warm into the lower 50s.

