FORECAST: Frigid Friday despite afternoon sunshine

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Some flurries are expected for the early morning. Clouds decrease this morning, leaving us with plenty of sunshine for Valentine’s Day afternoon.
After waking up to temperatures in the teens, highs will struggle to reach near freezing later today.
Heading out to celebrate the holiday this evening? Grab a heavy coat. Temperatures tumble into the teens and low 20s tonight.
Tomorrow features a mix of sun and clouds. Southerly winds will push highs into the 40s. Clouds increase Saturday night as lows fall into the 30s.
