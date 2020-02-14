Green scores 27 as Indiana beats #21 Iowa 89-77

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Devonte Green hit seven three-pointers and scored 27 points as Indiana snapped a four-game losing streak with an 89-77 win over #21 Iowa.
“It’s always good to see that first three go in, and then the second one, and the third one, so I mean when you start getting hot, it always feels good,” Green said.
Indiana hit a season-high 11 three’s in the game.
“Offensively Devonte got us going,” IU head coach Archie Miller said. “It’s what a senior should do at this time of year. He stepped up and played a big time game. I’m happy for our team. We were about the right things tonight. I thought we played to win.”
Trayce Jackson-Davis added 17 points and 10 rebounds. Big Ten leading scorer Luka Garza of Iowa led all scorers with 38 points.
The Hoosiers improve to 15-8, 5-7 in the Big Ten. Iowa falls to 17-7, 8-5.
Indiana visits Michigan (15-9, 6-7) on Sunday at 1 p.m.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.