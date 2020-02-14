Harrison County deputies looking for suspects in deadly hit-and-run

PALMYRA, Ind. (WAVE) - The Harrison County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a deadly hit-and-run in Palmyra.
Sheriff Nick Smith told WAVE 3 News Christina Grimsley, 21, also known as “Chrissy” was hit and killed around 11:00 p.m. Monday night.
"Unfortunately, there was a loss of life that ended up happening,” he said.
The sheriff said it happened near Grimsley’s home on South Martin Mathis Road NE.
"Drugs were involved,” he said. “This was a drug deal that went wrong."
Grimsley was taken to UofL hospital, where she died. Smith confirmed she suffered fatal traumatic brain injuries from being thrown from a white Ford Ranger while it was speeding away. Deputies have since seized the truck for evidence.
Three people are wanted in connection with the case. The sheriff is asking for the community’s help finding Samuel Smith,19, who is not related to the sheriff. Deputies are also looking for a juvenile, 16, and Christian Pittman, 21, who is currently considered a person of interest.
"It's obviously a fluid, moving investigation,” Smith said.
The case has sparked outrage on Facebook from people who knew the suspects and the victim. Smith encouraged people to stay off social media while deputies continue their investigation and try to bring closure to Grimsley’s family.
“Nobody asks for any of this to happen,” Smith said. “There are messages that get sent to loved ones on both sides that are just horrible, and it's sad that in a world where we're connected more than we've ever been, we've become more disconnected. It would be really nice if people used social media for a different outlet than just shaming people. It's a tragic moment for everybody, just so hard to deal with.”
UofL Hospital officials confirmed to WAVE 3 News Grimsley’s family has begun the organ donation process.
Her father confirmed they gave Grimsley’s heart to the Kentucky Organ Donor Affiliates Thursday afternoon.
Grimsley's family has also started a GoFundMe page to raise money for a memorial service.
