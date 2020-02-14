Here is the latest Indiana sports news from The Associated Press

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Indiana got 27 points from Devonte Green and 17 from Trayce Jackson-Davis to help the Hoosiers snap a four-game losing streak with an 89-77 victory over No. 21 Iowa. Indiana made a season-high 11 3-pointers, with Green accounting for seven. Iowa has lost three of five, despite getting 38 points from Luka Garza. But the Hawkeyes never recovered from a 12-0 first-half run by Indiana that left Iowa with a 31-16 deficit. Indiana extended its lead to as many as 20 points and didn't let Iowa get within single digits in the second half.
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Ali Patberg had 17 points and nine assists on Thursday night, and No. 20 Indiana pulled away late to beat Illinois 59-54. The Illini took a 49-47 lead on Kennedi Myles' layup with 4:05 left in the game. The Hoosiers went on an 8-0 run to take the lead for good and Jaelynn Penn hit four free throws in the final 28 seconds to secure the win. Ali Andrew scored 19 points and Jeanae Terry added 15 for the Illini.
UNDATED (AP) — Riding a seven-game winning streak and alone atop the Big Ten Conference standings, No. 9 Maryland seeks to keep the momentum going at Michigan State on Saturday night. The Terrapins were winless on the road and mired in a two-game skid before getting on their current roll behind sophomore forward Jalen Smith, who has had a double-double in seven straight outings. The Spartans stopped a three-game slide by beating Illinois on Tuesday. In another big game Saturday, Rutgers looks to stay unbeaten at home in a matchup with Illinois, which has lost three in a row. Also, surprising second-place Penn State hosts skidding Northwestern.
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Eighth-ranked Florida State's home game against Syracuse headlines the week ahead in the Atlantic Coast Conference. The Seminoles are coming off a loss at No. 7 Duke and sit in third in the league standings. Syracuse is trying to help its NCAA Tournament chances. The week also includes Duke's trip to North Carolina State in Raleigh, where the Blue Devils have had trouble in recent years. On the women's side, ninth-ranked Louisville's win at fourth-ranked North Carolina State has left the teams tied atop the league with five games left in the league schedule.