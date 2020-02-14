Make Ends Meet: Filing taxes quickly & correctly

Your taxes are taken very seriously. As a matter of fact, when Al Capone was sent to prison in 1931, it wasn't because they could prove he had killed 300 to 500 people. The Federal government tried and convicted Capone of income tax evasion. Capone was sentenced to eleven years in federal prison, fined $50,000, levied $7,692 in court cost and charged more than $200,000 interest on back taxes.