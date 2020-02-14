Man accused in videotaped confrontation with LMPD officers appears in court

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man punched in the head several times by an LMPD officer during an arrest at PNC Tower was in court Friday.
Foussene Pemba, 29, faces several charges, including assaulting an officer.
His Feb. 4 arrest was caught on cellphone video. (Watch the video at the bottom of this article)
LMPD’s Public Integrity Unit is investigating the officer seen punching Pemba.
But investigators said what’s not on the video is Pemba biting one officer in the groin, and another on the hand.
