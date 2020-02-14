Man charged with possessing child pornography

CAMPBELLSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A man is facing charges after he allegedly disturbed and possessed items portraying a sexual performance by a minor.
Benjamin Sallee, 27, was taken into custody Thursday following an undercover investigation conducted by Internet Crimes Against Children.
Investigators seized equipment from Sallee’s home and sent it to the Kentucky State Police forensic laboratory for examination.
Sallee was booked into the Taylor County Detention Center and charged with 10 counts of distribution of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance and five counts of possession of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance.
