Metro councilman proposes Louisville restaurant tax, Yum! Center ticket price hike

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Tickets to concerts and games at the KFC Yum! Center could get more expensive under a proposed ordinance by Louisville Metro Councilman Brent Ackerson.
Ackerson wants to put a 10 percent surcharge on ticketed events at the Yum! Center. He is also proposing a 0.25 percent tax on food and beverages sold at Louisville restaurants.
He explained his reasoning at the Metro Council Budget Committee meeting on Thursday.
"These are taxes primarily for folks who are choosing disposable income things,” Ackerson said. “If you can afford $300 for a concert ticket, I want to get you for an extra $30 for the city's budget. That may sound high, but if you can already afford that, somebody's gotta pay for the city's officers, public safety and our infrastructure." No action was taken on the proposal Thursday.
In his State of the City address recently, Mayor Greg Fischer said a restaurant tax could fully fund Louisville’s remaining pension obligation.
