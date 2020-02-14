Record-setting astronaut has sweetest reunion with dog after year in space

(WAVE) – Record-breaking NASA astronaut Christina Koch had quite the greeting upon her return home on Feb 6.
Koch spent more consecutive days in space than any other woman, a large feat that her four-legged roommate back on Earth likely wasn’t too happy about.
The astronaut posted a video to Twitter of her dog looking out the window, frantic for her owner to walk into the house.
When Koch gets inside, her dog is clearly thrilled to see her.
“Not sure who was more excited. Glad she remembers me after a year!” Koch wrote.
Koch told reporters with Spaceflight Now that her dog’s name is LBD, which stands for ‘little brown dog.’
“She’s from the Humane Society and she couldn’t be sweeter,” Koch said at Houston’s Johnson Space Center. “And yes, she was very excited, I was very excited, I’m not sure who was more excited!”
“You know it’s just a symbol of coming back to the people and places that you love, to see your favorite animal.”
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.