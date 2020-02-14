Serial bank robbery suspect arrested

LMPD says Martinez is responsible for the November 13, 2015 robbery of the Jefferson County federal Credit Union at 9600 Ormsby Station Road, the September 24, 2016 robbery of the First Capital Bank at 9306 Taylorsville Road, the WesBanCo at 11810 Interchange Drive on September 18, 2018 and another WesBanCo at 301 Blankenbaker Parkway on January 14 of this year.