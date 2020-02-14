Serial bank robbery suspect arrested

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police believe they have solved four bank robberies with the arrest of a Scott County, Indiana man who authorities say may have committed more robberies on both sides of the Ohio River.
Anthony John Martinez, 30, of Austin, was taken into custody Wednesday night and booked into Louisville Metro Corrections. He is being held on a $500,000 cash bond.
LMPD says Martinez is responsible for the November 13, 2015 robbery of the Jefferson County federal Credit Union at 9600 Ormsby Station Road, the September 24, 2016 robbery of the First Capital Bank at 9306 Taylorsville Road, the WesBanCo at 11810 Interchange Drive on September 18, 2018 and another WesBanCo at 301 Blankenbaker Parkway on January 14 of this year.
In each of the robberies, the suspect was armed with a handgun and forced employees to give him the bank cash. During the final three robberies, bank employees were forced into a room while the suspect made his getaway.
Metro police say Martinez was identified as the suspect through use of social media, cell phone record history and technology. Investigators also tied him to getaway vehicles used in each of the robberies.
The arrest report for Martinez says charges against him are forthcoming from Oldham County and that he will be charged in two Indiana bank robberies.
