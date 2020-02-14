SnowTALK! Weather Blog: Friday Edition

Be sure to check out the separate video on river flooding if you need more information on that developing event.
Weather-wise, COLD! 16° in Louisville this morning which is the coldest of the season so far although we did match it in late autumn on November 13th. Several locations dropped below 10° this morning and to do that without snow on the ground is impressive.
Our warming will take place by Saturday afternoon with a rapid rise from morning to afternoon.
We look to stay mainly dry this weekend with only a small sprinkle or flurry chance near sunrise Sunday and perhaps some sprinkles Sunday night.
Next week will feature a surge of mild air and rain later Monday and Tuesday. We do turn colder again after that system passes. The storm track will then shift to our south which could make things interesting for wintry weather for the southeast corner of the country in general. Will it miss us to our south or trend toward our direction? Too early to answer that...for now.
