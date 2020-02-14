Suspect in Bullitt County murder arrested by U.S. Marshals

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - Indiana State Police say a man wanted in connection with a murder last Saturday in Bullitt County has been arrested near Evansville.
A U.S. Marshals Task Force took Anthony W. Allen, 44, into custody on Interstate 64 around 11:20 a.m. Central time.
The Bullitt County Sheriff’s Office said the victim, Robert Wendell Bailey, Jr., 33. of Lebanon Junction, was found in the 100 block of Clermont Road suffering from serious injuries. Bailey was taken to UofL Health - Medical Center South in Brooks where he was pronounced dead.
Deputies found the crime scene at a home on Delk Road.
Allen has been booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail in evansville to await extradition to Kentucky.
