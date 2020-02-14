9 UofL snaps two-game losing streak, beats #4 NC State 66-59

Kylee Shook had 10 points, 10 rebounds and seven blocks for the Cardinals (22-3, 11-2 Atlantic Coast Conference), who arrived sitting a game back of the Wolfpack and coming off a rare set of consecutive losses. But Louisville handled the pressure of playing in front of a sellout crowd with composure, both in knocking down 48 percent of its shots, and more importantly, in taking the Wolfpack completely out of rhythm.